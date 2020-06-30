Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame postpone 2020 Induction Festivities

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and its Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to indefinitely postpone the Annual Induction Weekend for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 until a later date in 2021 can be arranged. The weekend events include the Drawdown of Champions at the Museum, the Meet the Inductees autograph signing, and the formal Induction Banquet and enshrinement.
“The Class of 2020 deserves to be able to celebrate this achievement with all of their supporters. These events typically draw anywhere from 300-800 people and we recognize that there is not a way to do that safely at this time due to the current global pandemic.” said Bill Blackwell, Executive Director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum.
The Annual Induction Banquet once rescheduled will be the 58th banquet and is sponsored by Sanderson Farms and the Sanderson Farms Championship for the fourth consecutive year. With the addition of the six newest members, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame proudly includes 322 athletes, coaches, journalists and more who have impacted the world of sports.
The Class of 2020 includes winningest baseball coach in Mississippi history, Jerry Boatner; PGA Golfer, Pete Brown; Alabama and NBA standout, Antonio McDyess; renowned baseball stadium architect, Janet Marie Smith; MSU’s longest-tenured athletic director, Larry Templeton; and Ole Miss and San Francisco 49ers star linebacker, Patrick Willis.