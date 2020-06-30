Legislative Black Caucus applauds historic vote to change state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Legislative Black Caucus are applauding the historic vote to remove the Confederate symbol from the state flag.
On the steps of the State Capitol Monday, members of the caucus were joined by Senator David Blount.
The group is thanking Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn for their leadership in passing the bill to change the flag.
Caucus Chair, Angela Turner-Ford says while there is cause for celebration there is still concern for those who want to hold onto the flag and all that it represents.
Angela Turner-Ford said, “these people that are embedded in hate, it’s time to deliver them from themselves if they can’t think any higher and rise above these types of attitudes. So I understand that our colleagues, those who voted in favor of removing the flag for some of them it was a tough vote.”
Turner-Ford said while she personally has not received threats she has received what she called disrespectful comments from those who oppose changing the flag.
Congressman Bennie Thompson says he thinks the main reason the flag changed is economic, but says lots of other factors played a part.
“I think the religious community stepped it up, the athletic community stepped it up, the business community. Everybody stepped up, but the bottom line was the impact of not having athletic events coming to the area, tourism down. We have gaming, in our state. Some people would look to other venues for gaming,” said Thompson.
Congressman Thompson says he is looking forward to the day he can fly the state flag outside his office.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.