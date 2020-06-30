Ingalls awarded $936M contract for new Arleigh Burke class destroyer

“Today’s announcement from the U.S. Navy is a huge vote of confidence for the talented shipyard workers at Huntington Ingalls and is excellent news for the men and women of our fleet,” said Sen. Roger Wicker. “Exercising the option for an additional destroyer helps keep our production lines stable and brings us one ship closer to our 355-ship fleet goal. This new destroyer will serve as a flexible, capable, and powerful deterrent to our nation’s adversaries for decades to come.”