Harrison Co. beaches nearly ready for 4th of July weekend

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Harrison County sand beach crews are still cleaning up the sand since Tropical Storm Cristobal. The good news? All 26 miles of county beaches will be open by Thursday.
"I've never seen the kind of debris that we got washed up on shore from a small tropical storm," said Chuck Loftis, Harrison County sand beach director. "Two weeks after the storm we were still getting stuff washing ashore."
By the time sand beach crews and contractors are done, they’ll have picked up more than 33 tons of debris, and while they’re not finished with the job, they’ve got enough of it cleared so beachgoers can enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend.
“All the beaches in Harrison County will be open before Thursday,” Loftis said. “There will be piles of the debris they’re still picking up. The contractors have to make a second pass, so we’re working on the high-use areas, trying to get it clean before this weekend, and we’ll be ready for July 4th.”
