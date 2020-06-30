Hancock Whitney offering financial assistance to people facing illegal evictions

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock Whitney is stepping up and helping out South Mississippians sent into a financial tailspin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is donating $95,000 to four area organizations to help people facing illegal evictions. As part of their responsibility to the communities, in which they operate, leaders at Hancock Whitney felt this was the perfect opportunity to give back.
“It’s one of the core values of our company, which is to be there for our communities when they need us the most. We have spent 720-thousand dollars in housing relief across the five states in which we operate along the gulf south. $95,000 of that will be on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Hancock Whitney Mississippi President, Emory Mayfield.
One local organization, the United Way of South Mississippi, has already decided where this money will help the most.
“United Way of South Mississippi received a very, very generous gift from Hancock Whitney. The money is designated for rental and housing assistance. That money will be transferred over to Pearl River County to an agency called Manna Ministries. Manna is a wonderful ministry. They work on the front lines helping families and individuals stay afloat,” said Kathy Springs, CEO of United Way South Mississippi.
Mississippi Center for Legal Services, Catholic Charities of South Mississippi, and Mercy Housing & Human Development are the other three organizations that received the remaining $75,000 to assist those in need in South Mississippi. In addition to this money, Mayfield said as part of the Coronavirus Relief Program, Hancock Whitney has donated a total of $2,500,000 to area food pantries and food banks as well as personal protective equipment to those in need.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.