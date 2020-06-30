Feels like summer alright. Holiday weekend wet at times.

Today is off to a warm start with temperatures in the 80s and some heat index already in the 90s. Tuesday will bring partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. A hot afternoon is expected with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat index in the triple-digits. We’ll keep a low chance for showers in the forecast for Wednesday & Thursday too as a stalling frontal boundary nears our region from the north. Heading into the upcoming holiday weekend, rain chances will hold steady as that stationary front remains nearby. So, it will be wet at times on Friday, Independence Day Saturday, and Sunday but there will probably be some rain-free hours too. Up to two inches of rainfall are expected in South Mississippi over the next seven days, with isolated higher totals possible. This shouldn’t be enough to lead to widespread flooding issues so just beneficial rainfall to keep us away from drought conditions. In the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean are quiet. But, there is low pressure off the North Carolina coast with a low chance to become a depression or storm this week. It poses no threat to the Gulf Coast and would be moving eastward away from the U.S. mainland this week. Hurricane season peaks around two months from now.