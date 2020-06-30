Biloxi’s Elijah Sabbatini commits to Ole Miss

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two weeks ago on June 17th, Biloxi athlete Elijah Sabbatini shaved down his 19 college offers to just eight, but when he announced his commitment tonight, the school that he chose wasn’t in his top remaining programs.
Fast forward a week later, Ole Miss throws their name in the hat, and the rest is history. Sabbatini verbally pledged his commitment to the Rebels tonight, saying on Twitter that he is “100 percent committed,” and “Hotty Toddy!” The Biloxi rising senior gives Ole Miss its sixth commitment for the Class of 2021, but first current in-state commit.
The coast standout was recruited by a coast legend as former Pascagoula Panther and current Rebels cornerbacks coach, Terrell Buckley, offered Sabbatini last Wednesday and want him to come in and play safety.
“After talking to my family and all my coaches the past couple of days, it slowly got more and more for sure in my head that was where I wanted to go,” Sabbatini told WLOX.
“They’re close and it’s SEC - that’s the best in the nation in my opinion. Why would I not want to play with some of the best players in college football?”
Despite receiving 15 FBS offers, Sabbatini is flying under the radar heading into his senior season as he’s listed as an unranked prospect on 247Sports & Rivals recruiting sites. The commitment is very impressive from Ole Miss’ standards seeing as how Sabbatini hasn’t had an on-campus visit yet due to the NCAA recruiting dead period.
Returning as a starter for his senior season, Sabbatini is a lethal two-way player on the field. On defense, he recorded 182 tackles - 10 of them for loss, 3 sacks, 4 picks, and 2 forced fumbles, while on offense, he has over 974 all purpose yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Sabbatini has also been used as a kick and punt returner for the Indians. In 2019, Sabbatini returned five kickoffs for 153 - averaging 30.6 yards per attempt - and six punts for 122 yards and a touchdown.
The 6′1″, 195-pounder is being recruited as a defensive back, wide receiver, and athlete before his final season with the Indians. Prior to committing to the Rebels, Sabbatini’s Top-8 schools consisted of the following: Air Force, West Virginia, Army, Memphis, Indiana, Louisville, Kansas and Southern Miss.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.