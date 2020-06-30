Biloxi’s Elijah Sabbatini commits to Ole Miss

Returning as a starter for his senior season, Sabbatini is a lethal two-way player on the field. On defense, he recorded 182 tackles - 10 of them for loss, 3 sacks, 4 picks, and 2 forced fumbles, while on offense, he has over 974 all purpose yards and five touchdowns in 2019. Sabbatini has also been used as a kick and punt returner for the Indians. In 2019, Sabbatini returned five kickoffs for 153 - averaging 30.6 yards per attempt - and six punts for 122 yards and a touchdown.