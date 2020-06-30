Biloxi Shuckers 2020 season canceled due to COVID concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those eager to root, root, root for the Biloxi Shuckers, Major League Baseball (MLB) released some upsetting news.
On Monday, MLB relayed a message to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that “it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.”
Thus, the 2020 season for MiLB and more specifically, the Biloxi Shuckers, is no longer set to happen.
In response to the recent news, Biloxi Shuckers general manager Hunter Reed expressed his saddened reaction.
“There are no words to accurately describe how disappointed we are as an organization that the Shuckers will not take the field this season,” said Reed. “Our entire staff put forth an extraordinary effort to plan a record-breaking 2020 season so we feel a huge loss today for all Shuckers fans. While we look forward to Minor League Baseball returning in 2021, we have still had baseball at MGM Park as we just wrapped up a great month with the Louisiana Knights. We are also excited about the Schooner’s Landing golf experience starting this week, and now that we have some clarity on the Shuckers season we will be exploring other safe and fun events to bring to MGM Park in the near future.”
The minor league team said that their fans with tickets to this year’s season will be contacted individually. If for some reason, those season ticket holders don’t receive an email, they can contact the Shuckers Box office at (228) 233-3465 or send an email to tickets@biloxishuckers.com.
For more information regarding plans for MGM Park in the month of July, click here.
