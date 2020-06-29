Staying hot and humid today

It’s going to be another hot and humid day! We’ll be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Thanks to the humidity, the heat index could get over 100 at times. We’ll have the chance for some pop-up showers and storms this afternoon. Rain chances will decrease tonight. Lows will be in the 70s.
We’ll stay very hot and humid Tuesday through Thursday. Pop-up showers and storms are possible. We’ll have a slightly higher chance for showers and storms on Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Our Fourth of July weekend will stay hot and humid with highs near 90. A few showers and storms are possible.
