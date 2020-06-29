Retired state flag comes down outside of Harrison County courthouse

“Today is historical! I remember when this was the image that every child in Harrison County saw. It was never a good image when you have the horse statue and the flag,” Gulfport City Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines said. “It is a great day, not only in our city... because I was worried if the city took it down and Harrison County still had it up, how is that going to bless us? When the state of Mississippi, we thank God for Sonya Williams-Barnes, that we came together as a unit of all elected officials. Councilman Casey started with our fifth time with the city of Gulfport. It’s a great day. We need to have this unification in the state of Mississippi,” said Hines.