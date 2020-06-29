Radio station knocked off air after tree crashes into power lines in Saucier

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A tree fell across power lines in Saucier, cutting off power to a transmission tower as well as businesses and homes in the area. It even caused a radio station to be knocked off of the air, according to Harrison County fire chief Pat Sullivan.
The incident took place around 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Highway 49.
Sullivan said the fallen tree snapped one pole and caused another one to bend into nearby trees. Mississippi Power responded as well as the Harrison County fire rescue. The knocked down poles were replaced, and the lines were put back up.
