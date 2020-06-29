Pearl River adds ‘do-everything’ forward in latest D1 transfer

The Wildcats’ historic run was cut short by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, but Pearl River still had a season to remember. Among the season’s highlights, Pearl River’s 28-0 record set a program-high, the Wildcats were the lone undefeated team in the NJCAA, PRCC was the first Mississippi school to earn the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Tournament, the Wildcats claimed the MACJC championship and a second consecutive Region XXIII title; and the Wildcats were the first Mississippi school to qualify for the NJCAA Tournament with an unblemished record. In addition to the student athletes’ awards, Oney was named the MACJC, Region XXIII and NJCAA Coach of the Year.