In need of a job? Get one without leaving your car

In need of a job? Get one without leaving your car
Express Employment in Biloxi is hosting a drive-through job fair Monday, June 29. (Source: Facebook/Express Employment)
By Lindsay Knowles | June 29, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT - Updated June 29 at 6:50 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are one of thousands of Mississippians in need of a job, another socially distant job fair is happening Monday.

Express Employment Professionals, a job placement service serving the Biloxi-Gulfport area, will host the drive-through job fair.

Job applicants can talk to employees at the staffing agency about opportunities that are available. Workers for some jobs will even be hired on the spot, said Express.

BIG NEWS!! Please join us for our first ever DRIVE THRU interview process Friday April 24, 2020 to better meet the needs of our community during this time. Feel free to tag, invite, and share to friends and family 🌎 For additional questions or concerns give us a call at 228-868-5447

Posted by Express Employment Professionals - Biloxi-Gulfport on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Information and interviews will be conducted while the applicant is in his own vehicle, maintaining a safe social distance from others.

The agency is also providing updated information and tips from Mississippi Department of Employment Security on how to effectively reach the local WIN job centers for those individuals who have had difficulty filing unemployment claims.

[ READ MORE: Drive-through job fair draws hundreds of job seekers ]

The drive-through job fair is happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Express Employment office, located at 979 Tommy Munro Drive in Biloxi, which is just off Popps Ferry Road near the Cedar Lake Medical Park.

Applicants should bring a photo ID and an updated resume if they have one.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.