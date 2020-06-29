Man’s swim in Bossier Bass Pro Shop fish tank becomes viral video

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A video of one man’s plunge into the Bass Pro Shop’s Fish Tank is going viral on Facebook.
TikTok user @WevinKise said he did it for his five minutes of fame.
“I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank,” Kise says. “I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar.”
As he was in the tank, Treasure McGraw pulled out her phone and recorded the stunt. Since then, she has gathered thousands of views on Facebook.
“We heard a big splash and I thought it was one of the fish,” McGraw says. “My fiance was like ‘somebody is in the tank’ and we saw the guy swimming.”
At this time, Kise says Bass Pro Shops is not pressing charges for his stunt. However, if the fish are hurt, sick or the tank needs repairing — he will have to pay those costs.
“Think it out before you do it because things can go wrong,” Kise says. “Don’t do spur of the moment crap like I do.”
Kise is planning more videos for his TikTok and other social media platforms.
