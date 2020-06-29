City of Jackson to issue citations to people not wearing masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is taking action after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.
“We have to address this now,” Lumumba said.
Lumumba says a new executive order will be put in place soon that will crack down on people wearing face masks in public places. This means police officers will be handing out citations to those not wearing masks in public.
“It has been our goal not to criminalize this matter, and our police department will be doing this in the most humane and effective way,” he said. “But at the same time it is critical that we protect ourselves. It is critical that we protect our residents.”
Lumumba says the city will also take action against businesses that are not requiring people to wear masks inside their establishments.
“We could shut you down if you’re not adhering to this,” he said.
Lumumba said these actions are being taken to prevent the need to shut the city down entirely.
