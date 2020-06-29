Biloxi’s Tristan Pearson commits to Jones

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been quite the off-season for the Biloxi Indians baseball squad, complete with an MLB draft pick and a handful of college commitments. As of Sunday, you can add another tally for a college commitment.
Rising senior Tristan Pearson tweeted out Sunday morning that he is committed to playing at Jones College. The three-year varsity player hit .303 this season, scored seven runs and drove in eight RBIs. He has a career batting average of .254, a career on-base percentage of nearly .390, and has batted in 30 career runs.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.