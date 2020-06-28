WATCH: Miss. lawmakers reconvene for state flag vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene Sunday to continue the votes on the state flag.
The House began Sunday’s session at 2 p.m. They’re currently in a recess. Click here to watch live.
Lawmakers are expected to discuss House Bill 1796, which would establish a commission to redesign the Mississippi state flag. The bill says the new flag shall not include the Confederate battle flag, and the new flag must include “In God We Trust.”
The House rules committee passed HB 1796 on Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, both the House of Representatives and Senate voted to suspend the rules of changing the flag.
The goal is to get the new flag design on ballots in November. If the commission’s design doesn’t get majority approval in November, HB 1796 says the commission would design another new flag.
House Bill 1796 must be passed by both the Mississippi House and Senate.
The bill would then go to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk. Reeves has already said he would sign the bill.
