Ocean Springs block party scheduled for Fourth of July now canceled

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs mayor Shea Dobson announced the Independence Day celebration scheduled for the Fourth of July will not be taking place anymore.
The original plan was to shut down the street in order to provide more room for visitors to social distance. However, medical and legal professionals suggested that the downtown block party be canceled. Mayor Dobson admitted he was disappointed but ultimately felt like it was the smartest move.
“I am not the only one whose opinion matters. I am not the only one whose perspective matters, and it’s important to do what everybody around me is suggesting,” Dobson said.
The fireworks set for July 3 on Front Beach are scheduled to still take place as for now, according to Dobson.
Although the Fourth of July party will not be held anymore, the mayor still encouraged residents to reflect on what the day truly stands for— freedom.
“Remember this is not just the Fourth of July; this is Independence Day. We are celebrating our freedoms for a reason,” Dobson said.
He also noted that the state flag will come down in Ocean Springs if the bill passes to change the Mississippi flag.
