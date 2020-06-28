Fmr. Gov. William Winter says flag removal ‘long overdue’ after historic vote to change state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi Governor William Winter shared his thoughts after a historic vote to change the state flag.
Gov. Winter said that the flag removal was ‘long overdue’ and congratulated the legislature on their action.
Read his statement here:
“Removal of the Confederate battle flag from our state flag is long overdue. I congratulate the Mississippi Legislature on their decisive action today removing this divisive symbol. Along with many committed Mississippians, I have fought for decades to change the flag, most notably during the flag referendum 20 years ago.
“I’m delighted by this positive move. I’m especially grateful at age 97 to witness this step forward by the state I love.
“Of equal importance, I hope this may spark further action to meet the compelling social and economic needs of our state. The battle for a better Mississippi does not end with the removal of the flag and we should work in concert to make other positive changes in the interest of all of our people.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.