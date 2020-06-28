Find out how each Miss. lawmaker voted to suspend the rules for a new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature returns Sunday to the Capitol at 2 p.m. to vote on legislation to change the state flag.
Both the House of Representatives and Senate voted Saturday to change the rules to allow a bill to be drafted to change the flag.
The vote on Saturday was to suspend the rules, which is just the first step to changing the state flag.
Listed below you can find out how each Representative and Senator voted:
House of Representatives:
Shane Aguirre: Y
Brent Anderson: Y
Jeramey Anderson: Y
Otis Anthony: Y
William Tracy Arnold: N
Willie Bailey: Y
Nick Bain: Y
Earle S. Banks: Y
Shane Barnett: N
Manly Barton: Y
Charles Jim Beckett: N
Christopher M. Bell: Y
Donnie Bell: Y
Richard Bennett: Y
Edward Blackmon Jr.: Y
Joel Bomgar: Y
C. Scott Bounds: N
Randy P. Boyd: N
Bo Brown: Y
Chris Brown: N
Cedric Burnett: Y
Charles Busby: Y
Larry Byrd: Y
Billy Adam Calvert: N
Lester Carpenter: N
Gary Chism: Absent
Bryant W. Clark: Y
Alyce G. Clarke: Y
Angela Cockerham: Y
Carolyn Crawford: N
Sam Creekmore IV: Y
Dana Criswell: N
Ronnie C. Crudup: Y
Becky Currie: N
Jerry Darnell: N
Oscar Denton: Y
Clay Deweese: Y
Jarvis Dortch: Y
Dan Eubanks: N
Casey Eure: Y
Bob Evans: Y
Michael T. Evans: Y
John G. Faulkner: Y
Kevin Felsher: Y
Jill Ford: Y
Kevin Ford: Y
Stephanie Foster: Y
Debra Gibbs: Y
Karl Gibbs: Y
Dale Goodin: Y
Jeffrey S. Guice: N
Philip Gunn: Y
Jeff Hale: N
Greg Haney: N
Jeffery Harness: Y
John W. Hines, Sr.: Y
Gregory Holloway Sr.: Y
Joey Hood: Y
Steve Hopkins: N
Kevin Horan: Y
Stephen A. Horne: N
Mac Huddleston: Y
Abe Hudson: Y
Lataisha Jackson: Y
Robert L. Johnson III: Y
Kabir Karriem: Y
Bill Kinkade: N
Timmy Ladner: N
John Thomas "Trey" Lamar III: Y
Johnathan Ray Lancaster: Y
Vince Mangold: N
Steve Massengill: Y
Kent McCarty: Y
Dana McLean: N
Hester Jackson McCray: Y
Missy McGee: Y
Jay McKnight: N
Doug McLeod: N
Carl Mickens: Y
Tom Miles: Y
Sam C. Mims, V: N
Ken Morgan: N
Gene Newman: Y
Karl Oliver: Y
Solomon C. Osborne: Y
Jansen Owen: Y
Orlando Paden: Y
Randall Patterson: N
Bill Pigott: N
Daryl Porter: Y
Brent Powell: Y
John Read: Y
Thomas U. Reynolds: Y
Rob Roberson: Y
Tracey T. Rosebud: Y
Randy Rushing: N
Noah Sanford: N
Donnie Scoggin: Y
Omeria Scott: Y
Fred Shanks: Y
Troy Smith: N
Jody Steverson: Y
Rufus Straughter: Y
Zakiya Summers: Y
Cheikh Taylor: Y
Rickey Thompson: Y
Mark Tullos: N
Jerry R. Turner: N
Kenneth Walker: Y
Price Wallace: N
Percy W. Watson: Y
Tom Weathersby: Y
Jason White: Y
Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes: N
Sonya Williams-Barnes: Y
Brady Williamson: N
Lee Yancey: Y
Shanda Yates: Y
Charles Young, Jr.: Y
Henry Zuber III: Y
The Senate:
Juan Barnett: Y
Barbara Blackmon: Y
Kevin Blackwell: Y
David Blount: Y
Nicole Boyd: Y
Jenifer B. Branning: N
Hob Bryan: Y
Albert Butler: Y
Joel R.Carter, Jr.: Y
Chris Caughman: N
Lydia Graves Chassaniol: N
Kathy L. Chism: N
Dennis DeBar, Jr.: Y
Scott DeLano: Y
Sally Doty: Y
Jeremy England: Y
Joey Fillingane: N
Hillman Terome Frazier: Y
Josh Harkins: Y
Angela Burks Hill: N
W. Briggs Hopson III: Y
John Horhn: Y
Gary Jackson: Y
Robert L. Jackson: Y
Sampson Jackson II: Y
Chris Johnson: N
David Jordan: Y
Dean Kirby: Y
Tyler McCaughn: N
Chris McDaniel: N
Michael McLendon: N
Chad McMahan: Y
J. Walter Michel: Y
Philip Moran: Y
Sollie B. Norwood: Y
David Parker: Y
Rita Potts Parks: Y
John A. Polk: Y
Joseph M. Seymour: N
Derrick T. Simmons: Y
Sarita Simmons: Y
Melanie Sojourner: N
Daniel H. Sparks: N
Benjamin Suber: N
Jeff Tate: Y
Joseph Thomas: Y
Mike Thompson: Y
Angela Turner-Ford: Y
Neil S. Whaley: N
Brice Wiggins: Y
Tammy Witherspoon: Y
Chuck Younger: Y
