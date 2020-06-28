Coast residents react to legislature’s decision regarding state flag

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in South Mississippi shared their opinions on the big state flag decision.
Both the Senate and Mississippi House of Representatives approved House Bill 1796 Sunday to revise the state flag.
Lifelong Gulfport resident Shaheed Ali believes the gesture is a move toward unity.
“Once you remove that, you’re saying that everything is on an equal playing field now, that there’s no more advantages in society based on creed, color, etc. Everybody is equal,” Ali said.
One woman who wanted to go unnamed said the meaning behind the flag has been lost over time.
“That’s history. A lot of people don’t know the history behind the flag. If they would do research and know their history, them might would learn something about the flag,” she said.
Others said the reaction of big companies toward Mississippi shows it’s time for a change.
“From a financial, business, economic point of view, having the current Mississippi state flag is a negative sign to the rest of our country and the rest of our world for our state,” said Gulfport resident Billy Bova.
Community organizer Jeffery Hulum III said if the flag change will make room for the rest of the country to see Mississippi’s best qualities.
“The best thing that Mississippi has to offer is a diverse culture. It’s the heritage, people, hospitality state. It’s the food, it’s the weather. It’s just bringing everybody collectively,” Hulum said.
Pastor Allen Jenkins said changing the flag will not change some people’s hearts.
“So when they felt the economic impact of the Southeastern Conference removing championship games for the state of Mississippi and other national corporations beginning to boycott the state, then the pressure itself. So yes it’s a great day that the flag is coming down, but if the hearts of men does not change, then it’s still going to be the same corporate oppression.”
Jenkins added that it is important the African American community use their voices at the polls as well.
