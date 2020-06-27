Volunteers spruce up downtown Biloxi for Clean Up-Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Main Street wants to bring new life to the city.
The vitality committee invited volunteers to come together for Clean-Up Day on Saturday, June 27.
“The cleanup goal is to just brighten up downtown a little bit. Get it clean, help attract visitors and obviously businesses down to the area,” said Corey Christy, Biloxi Main Street president.
From 8 a.m. until noon, volunteers met on Howard Avenue to organize supplies and break off into groups. They then split up to clean litter from seven locations in the downtown district.
The Junior Auxilliary of Biloxi-Ocean springs signed up 15 of its members to help out with the cleanup.
“We want families, businesses, all sorts of organizations to come and enjoy a cleaner nicer area,” said volunteer Erica Ladner.
Volunteer Tanner Cook described his most interesting finds as he cleaned the streets.
“This barrette, because I’ve been able to go down the bricks on Howard Avenue and pick up cigarette butts,” he said. “We found shoes, we even found a rin; we’ve been finding just so many things.”
He said keeping the city clean is his way of welcoming a new wave of tourism as the Coast returns to holding large annual events.
“We have Jeepin the Coast, and then it’ll be time for Cruising the Coast. The casinos are back open to welcome our visitors back, so it’s really important to keep it clean and looking nice,” he said.
