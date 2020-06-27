TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect delays on Hwy. 90 near Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Scrapin’ the Coast 2020 is the talk of the town this weekend and with cool exotic vehicles, comes lanes backed up with cars.
For those traveling on Highway 90 between DeBuys Road and I-110, be prepared to hit traffic. According to MDOT, the traffic impact is expected to be high and will last until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, with traffic peaking during the time of the Scrapin’ event.
It’s recommended that drivers look for alternative routes during the event.
If you would like more information about Scrapin’ the Coast and their adjustments due to COVID-19, click here. A guide to the event can also be found by clicking on the link below.
