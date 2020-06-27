Protestors march in Gulfport to empower and ‘end systemic racism’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A day of peace and empowerment is the aim of the Gulfport protest, which was held late Saturday morning.
The kickoff started at 10 a.m. at Mount Olive Lodge, and those marching are set to end up at the Coastal Family Health Center. From there, they will head back to the lodge for the empowerment rally.
The march and rally are both meant to stay tranquil while packing a punch— encouraging the end to systemic racism.
Around 20 protestors arrived with signs promoting the state flag’s retirement and bringing George Floyd’s death to light. In honor of Pride Month, other people in attendance highlighted the importance of gay and transgender lives.
