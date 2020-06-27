How South Miss. legislators voted on resolution to suspend rules, create committee to change flag

By Yolanda Cruz | June 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 9:17 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi House and Senate both voted on Saturday to suspend rules, allowing for a vote to take place to change the current state flag.

House Concurrent Resolution 79 also includes the creation of a flag committee. The HCR says the new flag cannot contain the Confederate battle emblem and says the flag must include “In God We Trust.”

The vote on HCR 79 was approved by the House on a vote of 84-35.

The State Senate approved HCR 79 by a vote of 36-14.

Below is a break down of how legislators representing South Mississippi voted for HCR 79.

Senator Vote Party District County
Joel Carter Y R 49 Harrison
Dennis DeBar Y R 43 George, Greene, Wayne
Scott DeLano Y R 50 Harrison
Jeremy England Y R 51 Jackson
Angela Burks Hill N R 40 Marion, Pearl River
John Polk Y R 44 Lamar, Pearl River
Joseph Seymour N R 47 Jackson, Pearl River, Stone
Mike Thompson Y R 48 Harrison
Brice Wiggins Y R 52 Harrison, Jackson

Sen. Tyler McCaugh, who would have voted nay, announced a pair with Sen. Philip Moran, R, of District 46 representing Hancock and Harrison counties, who would have voted yea.

Representative Vote Party District County
Brent Anderson Y R 112 Hancock
Jeramey Anderson Y D 110 Jackson
Manly Barton Y R 109 George, Jackson
Richard Bennett Y R 120 Harrison
Charles Busby Y R 111 Jackson
Carolyn Crawford N R 121 Harrison
Casey Eure Y R 116 Harrison
Kevin Felsher Y R 117 Harrison
Dale Goodin Y R 105 George, Greene, Perry
Jeffrey Guice N R 114 Harrison, Jackson
Greg Haney N R 118 Harrison
Timmy Ladner N R 93 Hancock, Pearl River, Stone
Jay McKnight N R 95 Harrison, Hancock
Doug McLeod N R 107 George, Stone
Jansen Owen Y R 106 Pearl River, Lamar
Randall Patterson N R 115 Harrison
John Read Y R 112 Jackson
Stacey Hobgood Wilkes N R 108 Pearl River
Sonya Williams-Barnes Y D 119 Pearl River
H.B. “Hank” Zuber III Y R 113 Jackson

