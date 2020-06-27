Hot & humid today. Isolated storms possible.

The heat and humidity are sticking around today! We’ll be in the upper 80s this afternoon, but the heat index may reach 100 at times. Isolated showers and storms may pop-up in the afternoon. There is a very low, but not zero, chance for these storms to become strong.
Rain chances will be lower tonight. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Pop-up showers and storms will be possible Sunday through Wednesday. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s every day.
