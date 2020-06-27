Gulfport Hall of Fame ceremony postponed until June 2021

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Gulfport Hall of Fame class is littered with talent. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but as has been the case with most events, the pandemic got in the way of things.
This year’s class of 12 inductees will now be honored in June of 2021. Among some of the inductees are current Harrison central boys basketball coach and former Gulfport Admiral standout Francisco Boo Hardy, two-time Gulfport hoops state Champion Leonard Bennett, and all-state and state champion Carolyn Graham.
