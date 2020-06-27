Baylor offers D’Iberville’s Justin Walley

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another big time offer came in for D’Iberville’s Justin Walley.
The rising senior tweeted out Friday night he received an offer from Baylor, the second big twelve school to express such interest just this week. Last season, he totaled 74 tackles and blocked two punts, along with six rushing touchdowns.
Walley has also received offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and auburn among others, according to his Twitter account.
