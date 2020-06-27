Another hot and humid day

The heat and humidity are sticking are back! We’ll be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, but the heat index may reach 100 at times. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in the afternoon.
Rain chances will be lower tonight. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Pop-up showers and storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s every day. The heat index will likely be around 95 - 100 during the afternoon.
