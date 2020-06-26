Should Coast Football be played in the spring?

“I’m worried about the fact that we’re going to social distance at school all day. We’re not even going to eat lunch in the cafeteria, but at three o’clock, we’re going to go try and play football. Once you get a positive on your team and then you have to start shutting down different parts of your locker room because of exposure, what happens if that occurs in the middle of the season the week before you play a district game? I don’t know if we have considered all of those possibilities yet.”