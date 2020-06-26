Scrapin the Coast ready for cool cars and COVID-19 compliance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 18th annual Scrapin the Coast exotic and custom car show gets going this weekend at the Coast Coliseum, and those putting on the event are working to make this show cool, but also COVID compliant.
So, how do you put on a killer custom car event with lots of lit up low riders, macked out Mustangs during COIVD-19?
“Normally, we have entertainment throughout the day but due to COVID, we’ve had to cancel some live events. We’re encouraging everyone to social distance,” said Ronny Tolar. “We’re providing masks for spectators who want one. I believe we have 3,000 masks. We’re doing temperature checks at the front gate. We decided to continue with the event and not postpone it or cancel it, this is our new norm.”
But the old tried and true normal for Scrapin are the cars, the bling, and the unique surfboard-esque winning hardware that comes from welder-turned-artist Jason Feltham.
“I’m a welder by trade and I found out I was good at painting and it’s taken off since,” Feltham said.
The plan is for this Scrapin to be a praiseworthy event and a safe ride for all involved.
"Our main goal was to put a positive spin on the Mississippi Coast," Tolar added. "We go to other cars shows and events, and nobody has the scenery we have here."
This year, entry to the event has been moved to outside the building and they’ve also doubled the amount of entry ways to keep long lines from forming.
Show Hours are Saturday and Sunday from 8am-5pm at the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
