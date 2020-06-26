Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins uncomfortable with NFL return amid COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The NFL Hall of Fame Game is the latest victim in sporting events being cancelled due to the coronavirus. The way Malcolm Jenkins sees it, that could be a trend coming this fall.
The Saints All-Pro safety is one that doesn’t mince words when he feels strongly about a particular topic, which is why CNN brought him on as contributor for social justice issues.
As it relates to COVID-19, Jenkins said that he’s uncomfortable playing and that it’s not worth the risk. Appearing on CNN today, Jenkins said he doesn’t think football should be played until certain health and safety measures are secured.
“Until we get to the point where we have protocols in place and we can get to the place as a country where we feel safe doing it, we have to understand as a country that football is a non-essential business,” Jenkins said on CNN Thursday.
“We don’t need to do it. So the risk has to be really eliminated before I would feel comfortable going back.”
Jenkins also serves as the vice president of the executive committee of the NFL’s players association, so he has a big influence on how players will approach the NFL’s return-to-play efforts.
