Rescue team pulls car from the water in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Fire Rescue and the Gulfport Fire Dive Team had to locate and pull a car from the water off West Witman Road Friday morning. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident.
Fire Chief Pat Sullivan explained that a woman stopped to remove something underneath and her car when it suddenly started rolling away and into the river. She wasn’t in the car and had no passengers, so no one was injured.
Getting the car out of the water was no easy task. It took a group effort from Harrison County Rescue, the Gulfport Fire Dive Team, AMR, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the accident.
Divers first had to use an underwater remote operated vehicle with cameras and lights to search the bottom of the river and locate the car. Once they learned its orientation - nose down and on its side - divers were able to formulate their dive plan and get it out of the water with the help of a local towing company.
