PRCC Softball adds Division I talent to 2020 class

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River softball coach Christie Meeks is excited to announce the addition of Kaitlyn Passeau to her incoming signing class. Passeau comes to Poplarville after spending the 2019 and interrupted 2020 seasons at Southern Miss.
“One of the biggest things I’m excited about is her maturity. She’ll come in and step right into a leadership position,” Meeks said. “I love the passion and fun she will bring to this team. When she came in, that’s something she talked about, just finding that love and having fun with the game. I’m excited to see what that brings to the dynamics of our team this year.”
Passeau prepped at George County High School in Lucedale, where she was a lethal bat for the Rebels. In 94 high school games, Passeau hit .401 with eight homers, 26 doubles, seven triples and 84 RBIs. She also scored 70 times, walked 37 compared to just 39 strikeouts and had an on-base percentage of .478 with a 1.109 OPS.
“She’s going to bring a lot to the table when it comes to hitting,” Meeks said. “With her height and athletic build, she’s going to do a lot for us in the outfield and competing at first base. I see her being a great asset for this.”
Passeau also stole 15 bases during her high school career.
When Passeau, who is the great granddaughter of five-time Major League Baseball All-Star Claude Passeau, signed with USM, she became the first GCHS softball player to go directly to a D-1 program.
Passeau helped USM to a 30-win season in 2019, collecting seven hits, one double, one home run, five RBIs and three walks with a .250 on-base percentage.
Passeau had a .417 on-base percentage in five games in 2020 before the season was halted.
DIAMOND LINEAGE
In addition to her great grandfather, who played in MLB for 13 seasons, Passeau comes from a long lineage of standouts on the diamond. Her father, Casey, played at Faulkner State Community College, her uncle, Claude Passeau III, also played at Faulkner before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana, and her grandfather, Claude Passeau Jr., played at Mississippi State.
THE REST OF THE CLASS
Passeau joins an exciting incoming class that already includes East Central’s McKall Holder, Largo Vista, Texas’ Lindsay-Rose Sheffer, West Harrison’s Cassady Bradford, Bowling Green, Louisiana’s Madelyn Burch, Vancleave’s Erin Daughtery, Porter’s Chapel Academy’s Hannah Embry, Pearl River Central’s Payton Lee and Keigan Pearson, West Marion’s Hannah Miller, Poplarville’s Grace Raby, Belle Chase, Louisiana’s Aunie Rethmeyer, Wayne County’s Emily Rigney, West Jones’ Madilyn Waters and Clinton Christian Academy’s Taylor “Rae-Rae” York and Makiya Hunter.