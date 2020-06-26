Pascagoula-Gautier School District discussing options for returning in August

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - With less than six weeks until the first day of school, leaders in the the Pascagoula-Gautier School District are working to get students back in school safely.
The board will hold a specially-called meeting next week to vote on whether students will return to the classroom or not.
According to Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich, there are many things the school district are doing throughout each department to work on safety.
Some of those things include ordering face coverings for everyone in the district, putting in social distancing protocols for transportation, creating space for social distancing in high traffic areas of the schools and in classrooms, cleaning protocols.
As of now, masks will be optional for students, although they will be recommended in accordance with state health recommendations. Rodolfich said the district will provide masks to all students and faculty.
The school board is also developing contingency plans in the event that there is worsening of the outbreak, said Rodolfich. However, he emphasized that everything will depend on the state health department’s recommendations and guidelines provided by state officials and the Department of Education.
School is set to start back for PGSD students on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The special call meeting is happening at noon on June 30 and will be livestreamed here: https://youtu.be/S3uAmKTOVvY
