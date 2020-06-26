As number of COVID-19 cases rise on the Coast, many still refuse to take precautions

“I mean, every indicator is up, right? We can stick our head in the sand and try to find excuses so that we don’t have to modify our behavior, but it doesn’t change the truth,” said Mississippi’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Thomas Dobbs in a press conference Thursday. “The truth is there’s a lot of COVID out there, and it’s killing people and it’s going to kill people and it’s going to stress out our healthcare system. That’s just reality. And if people don’t want to acknowledge it, then you know, I hope when they go to the ICU and want care that there’s care available for them.”