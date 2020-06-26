Miss. native Faith Hill calls for state flag to be changed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi flag of 1894 has been the center of controversy as many have called for the flag to be replaced.
Country Singer and Mississippi native Faith Hill joined the debate on Thursday by tweeting her support of changing the flag.
In a series of tweets, Hill addressed the state legislature, urging leaders to make the change.
“To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag,” Hill wrote. “I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music.”
“Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag).”
Hill empathized with those who believe the state flag represents “heritage,” but she also wants them to understand the impact the flag has on others.
“I understand many view the current [Mississippi state] flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our Black brothers and sisters.”
Hill ended her tweets in hopes of a new flag that is more inclusive.
“I urge the Mississippi legislature to vote tomorrow Friday, June 26 on ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi.”
