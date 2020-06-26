MGM Park set to transform into nine-hole golf experience

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With the Biloxi Shuckers season in limbo, the team on Friday announced a new plan for people to enjoy MGM Park this summer. For the first three weekends in July, the park will be transformed into a golf experience called ‘Schooner’s Landing.’
The nine-hole course will be available for groups up to eight to take on the Target Challenge from one of MGM Park’s party decks on the suite level. Tee times will be available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for foursomes to hit the links.
“Golf is a perfect way to enjoy the outdoors, practice safe social distancing and enjoy a summer day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. “We wanted to offer something unique with this crossover between baseball and golf that people can’t get anywhere else and allow our community to enjoy this great facility while we await Minor League Baseball’s return.”
Here’s how the nine-hole course will work: The greens will be located in the MGM Park outfield and fans will hit from nine different tee boxes, located throughout the ballpark, including home plate, the party decks and the concourse. Players will have two balls to hit at each tee box and will attempt to land the ball within a ring closest to the appropriate flagstick. A member of the Shuckers staff will accompany each group as their caddie.
Golfers should bring their own clubs. A pitching wedge and 9-iron is recommended. Clubs lower than a 7-iron will not be permitted.
The course will open July 2 and run through July 19. Tee time reservations are required, and will be available every half hour from 8 am to 2:30 pm. Pricing starts at $25 per person.
Starting at 4:15 pm, hourly reservations for the Target Challenge from each of the two party decks will be available. Golfers will be able to compete with up to seven friends in the target challenge game or just enjoy taking some swings from one of the most scenic views at MGM Park.
Golfers will be able to preorder concessions, including buckets of beer, to take on the course. To reserve a tee time, contact the Shuckers at (228) 271-3472 or email schapman@biloxishuckers.com.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.