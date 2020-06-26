MGCCC Football honored at state Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (MGCCC Athletics) - The 2019 national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast football team was honored Thursday by the legislature at the state Capitol.
Head coach Jack Wright represented the team, which stormed through the season undefeated in 12 contests and won the NJCAA Football Championship with a 24-13 win over Lackawanna in Pittsburg, Kansas on Dec. 5.
It’s the school’s fifth football national championship.
“I’m just proud to represent such a great team,” Wright said. “This ceremony is an honor for them. I’m just glad to be such a small part of a team of guys who really committed themselves to a common goal. They came together and accomplished something really special last year. I’m just tickled to be a part of it, and I wish they could have all been here.”
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the team was unable to assemble in Jackson for the ceremony.
Dr. Mary S. Graham, Gulf Coast President; Dr. Ladd Taylor, Perkinston Campus Vice President; and Steven Campbell, Athletic Director, were in attendance on a busy day during the regular legislative session.
“I’m so proud of the team and what they accomplished last year,” Dr. Graham said. “I’m looking forward to next year and continued excellence.”
House Concurrent Resolution 53, authored by Rep. Charles Busby of Pascagoula, rained praise on the Bulldogs “who have brought honor to their school, their community, and to the State of Mississippi.”