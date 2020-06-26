At least 4 tornadoes confirmed from Wednesday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Four brief and weak twisters were responsible for the wind damage reported on Wednesday June 24th, according to a report released late Thursday June 25th from the National Weather Service (NWS).
After surveying the damage, at least four separate tornadoes were confirmed from Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Three tornadoes hit Harrison County and one hit Jackson County. This report is preliminary and may be updated as new information becomes available.
Even though there were many damage reports, thankfully no injuries or fatalities were reported. You can click here to read the full raw report from the NWS. You can also view below for details:
- Start: 12:27 PM | End: 12:30 PM
- Peak wind: 65 mph (EF0)
- Path length: 0.81 miles
- Path width: 40 yards
- 0 fatalities, 0 injuries
- Several large hardwood tree limbs snapped & minor roof damage to several homes from hwy 90 near the Aquarium to the CSX railway near Henderson Avenue
- Start: 12:34 PM | End: 12:36 PM
- Peak wind: 100 mph (EF1)
- Path length: 0.22 miles
- Path width: 50 yards
- 0 fatalities, 0 injuries
- A short track of damage was noted in the area of Big John road & Krohn Lane. Most notable was a large hardwood tree uprooted along with several pine trees twisted and snapped.
- Start: 12:40 PM | End: 12:42 PM
- Peak wind: 105 mph (EF1)
- Path length: 0.32 miles
- Path width: 70 yards
- 0 fatalities, 0 injuries
- Small populated community along Old Hwy 15 had a couple of homes with roof damage. Many trees were violently twisted. A power pole was snapped at the base.
- Start: 12:58 PM | End: 12:59 PM
- Peak wind: 60 mph (EF0)
- Path length: 0.1 miles
- Path width: 20 yards
- 0 fatalities, 0 injuries
- Emergency management assessed a narrow path tornado caused several tree limbs to be snapped and a pool liner lifted and carried about 40 yards. No structural damage noted.
