Lawmakers still unsure if they have votes needed to remove state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From state leaders, to educators, to football coaches - there has been a joint effort to remove the state flag this week.
Friday, state leaders continued to grapple with how and if it can be done. This is obviously a hot button issue that will need bi-partisan support just to be voted on.
At this point lawmakers are split on if those votes are there. The house will need a two-thirds majority vote to suspend the rules to take up the flag issue.
There are currently 80 yeah’s in favor of debating the flag. That same number of lawmakers would have to vote to remove the flag for it to be taken down.
Some lawmakers I talked to say there is no scenario where everyone is happy. Some believe a new flag should be decided by the people of Mississippi.
Rep. Brady Williamson, R-Oxford, said, “I think this middle ground to bring it to the ballot and I’m 100% for that. There’s a whole age group age 18 to 38 that did not vote the last time because they were not old enough. That’s going to bring a whole new group with a whole new set of ideas and I know they have a lot of negativity towards the flag.”
Lawmakers will work into the weekend taking up last minute details on budget matters. Some tell me they expect to vote on the flag before Monday.
