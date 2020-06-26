Justin Walley draws offer from Kansas

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another division one program is the mix for D’iberville’s Justin Walley. The Kansas Jayhawks gave the three-star defensive back - according to 247Sports - his first Big 12 Conference offer last night, giving him nine division one and 10 scholarship offers overall.
In his junior year with the Warriors, Walley tallied 74 total tackles, 46 of them solo, blocking two punts and a field goal, as well as one interception.
He’s also receiving looks from Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Southern Miss, Memphis, Colorado, Louisiana, and Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Mississippi State Bulldogs hope Walley is taking them into consideration as well after his older brother, Jaden, signed to play with them in 2019 and is now a freshman in Starkville.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.