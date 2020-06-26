Hot and humid today, a few pop-up storms possible

It’s a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect hot and humid conditions for Friday with highs near 90 and heat index in the triple digits. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade. As high pressure is moving in from the east, the heavier rain threat is shifting farther to our west. Yesterday we did see a few evening downpours around Pearl River County, but most of the WLOX area stayed rain-free. So, perhaps again today most of the WLOX area will stay rain-free with only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. There will be many rain-free hours today, Saturday, and Sunday but a few pop-up thunderstorms can’t be ruled out from time to time.