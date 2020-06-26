Gulfport Police investigating overnight shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Thursday.
A tweet from police at 1:52 a.m. said the shooting happened in the 9400 block of Highway 49. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital. There is no update on how serious his injuries are.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police by 228-868-5900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
