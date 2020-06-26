Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order a day after record number of coronavirus cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves extended his Safe Return order Friday after the state saw a record spike in coronavirus cases Thursday.
The order will now extend social gathering guidelines and restrictions under the Safe Return order until 8 a.m. on Monday, July 6.
“The threat is far from over. Extending our Safe Return order will give us much-needed time to assess this rapidly-changing situation and adapt our response to slow the spread,” said Governor Reeves.
“I urge my fellow Mississippians to do their part to help limit transmission in their communities and take care of each other,” the governor continued.
Thursday, over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Mississippi. This lead to top state health officials to say they were ‘terrified’ the state could see its health care system overwhelmed.
