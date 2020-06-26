Former Ole Miss slugger Tyler Keenan signs with Mariners

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - A former Ole Miss baseball star is now officially a big-leaguer.
The Seattle Mariners used their fourth round pick on infielder Tyler Keenan, and today he put his name on the dotted lines to officially join the organization.
In 17 games this season in Oxford, Keenan hit .403 with 7 home runs, 33 runs batted in, and a .488 on base percentage.
The details of the contract have not been reported, but Keenan was taken 107th overall, which has a slot value of 543,500 dollars.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.