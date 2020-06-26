Biloxi School District issues plan for students’ return in new school year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Public School District now has a detailed plan in place for when students return to school in the fall.
When the school year begins Aug. 5, all students and staff members will be required to wear masks, with the district providing masks for those who need them. In situations where social distancing could take place, masks will be allowed to be removed.
In addition to masks, the school district will provide extensive cleaning in all buildings and buses between routes, hand sanitizer for staff and students, and water filling stations in place of water fountains.
The district will still run bus routes, but students able to travel to school in private transportation are encouraged to do so to allow social distancing on school buses.
Distancing learning options will be available to families who are uncomfortable with a full return, but students who choose distance learning will need to commit to that option for at least a full semester. Students will have scheduled class times requiring attendance, real-time participation, and real-time assignments. Students who choose distance learning will also not be able to participate in extracurricular activities.
The district said this is a fluid plan that is subject to change based on multiple factors. School leaders are still working to create plans for each individual campus.
