‘Wide Open Spaces:' Shoppers, vendors like open-air Biloxi Farmer’s Market

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s been a huge increase in sales at the Biloxi Farmer’s Market since COVID-19 began. The market is open twice a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and many we spoke with said they shop at this location because there’s lots of room to maneuver and it’s outside.
"It's just nice and the atmosphere is nice, and it's not that crowded," said Richard Brunson.
COVID-19 has caused this farmer’s market to change the guidelines. Normally, there are at least 50 vendors, but now it’s down to between 15-20. However, those vendors said they can make anywhere between $300-$600 a day.
“We do have some people because it’s outdoors, and that’s better than just going to the store. We have fresh produce, one-stop-shop plants and everything,” said Darby Farrior, one of the vendors who set up shop under the I-110 bridge twice a week.
