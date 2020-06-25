Thompson wants Mississippi statues removed from U.S. Capitol; Guest says state should decide

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Monuments with ties to the Confederacy are facing criticism across the country following the killing of George Floyd. Now that conversation is taking place in the halls of Congress.
A Mississippi congressman is leading the charge to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol. These figures are representative of each state’s past. The story for Mississippi reads as one of strong Confederate sympathies.
“I think it’s time we cleared the deck,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who represents the 2nd Congressional District.
He says changing the state’s representation in the Capitol is overdue.
Each state government chooses two statues. Mississippi’s are James Zachariah George, a Confederate colonel, and the most well-known Confederate of all, Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States.
“You can’t be in a place of honor when you fought to keep a race of people enslaved,” Thompson said.
Thompson is pushing legislation that would remove all Confederate statues from the Capitol. He’s calling for the removed statues to be placed in the Smithsonian.
“Just like a lot of our history, good and bad, we still have to maintain it,” said Thompson.
Rep. Michael Guest, the Republican representative for the 3rd Congressional District, says the state’s representation in these halls is something they should review, but he thinks the final decision needs to be made at the state level.
“I would be opposed to the federal government ordering or dictating Mississippi to remove those statues,” said Guest.
Guest says there may be more appropriate representatives of Mississippi like, Walter Payton or Elvis Presley. But if Mississippians want these changes to happen, he says they should be made by the state legislature who decided on the statues in the first place.
“People who want to see those statues change, I encourage them to contact the governor’s office, contact their local and state legislators and ask them to review that,” Guest said.
Thompson says he expects his legislation to come to a House vote sometime in July.
There are 11 total Confederate statues being considered for removal from the Capitol, including the two from Mississippi.
