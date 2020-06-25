Let out your pent-up anger at the Coast’s first-ever rage room

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Feeling like letting out a little pent up frustration? You can now suit up, grab a bat, and smash all kinds of things at Gulfport’s new rage room.
Before now, the closest rage rooms - or smash rooms as they’re also called - were in Huntsville, Ala. or Broussard, which is a three to six hour drive. But now, if you just want to smash something with a hammer a little closer to home, you need not go any farther than Gulfport.
“Virtually what we do is we own a place where you can come, bring your own breakables or you can come here and decide what package you want. We put the bottles in the room, get the electronics for you, you sign a waiver, get suited up, choose whatever weapon you want, and head into the room,” said Age of Rage owner, Jeremiah Wimberly.
Everything you need to work out what ails you is provided, including protective gear and your choice of smashing device. That can range from a sword to a golf clubs to a baseball bats. You also get your choice of bottles, printers, and other electronics to smash up.
The whole process, Wimberly says, is good for the soul.
“I think it’s just good stress relief. A lot or people come in angry or some people are unsure or not sure if it’s something they’d enjoy doing,” he said. “They always come out with a smile on their face.”
It’s also a good way to let the stresses of the day out in an easier way.
“A lot of times, you know, we’re taught to, when you get mad or frustrated, deal with it without any type of release,” said Wimberly. “It’s just hold it in or go to therapy, and a lot of people can’t afford to. So this is just an easier way to come get your anger out, get your frustration out, and go about your day. People come out saying they had a blast. Every time you ask them, you’re like ‘Did you have a good time?‘ They say, ‘Yeah, much needed, definitely be back.”
Multiple packages are available, including ones that allow you to bring your own alcoholic drinks.
Age of Rage is located at 104 Pass Road, Gulfport. For more information, call (228) 314-4980 or reach out to Age of Rage’s Facebook page.
